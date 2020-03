The beauty mogul wore bespoke Balmain in the romantic capital

Kim Kardashian wears THIRD latex outfit in a row in Paris

Kim Kardashian is known for setting fashion trends worldwide – and her latest style is very different.

The mum-of-four posed up a storm during Paris Fashion Week – sporting three different latex outfits from one of her her favourite designers Balmain.

The beauty mogul was spotted in all-latex neutrals, as she left her hotel.

The new looks were all revealed at the official Balmain runway show on Friday.