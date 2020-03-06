Kim Kardashian shares her disappointment after death row inmate she tried to save is executed

Kim Kardashian shares her disappointment after death row inmate she tried to...

Kim Kardashian has revealed a death row inmate has been executed, despite a high-profile campaign to save his life.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is training to be a lawyer, had championed the case of Nathaniel Woods – as she believed he was innocent.

Back in 2005, the 44-year-old was convicted for his role in the fatal shootings of three police officers in Birmingham, Alabama.

However, his co-defendant Kerry Spencer had admitted to pulling the trigger, and denied Nathaniel was involved.

Kerry Spencer’s admission sparked a last-minute bid to halt Nathaniel’s execution, and his case was also championed by Martin Luther King III.

But despite their best efforts, Governor Kay Ivey refused to grant Nathaniel Woods clemency, and he died following a lethal injection on Thursday.

Shortly before his death was confirmed, Kim tweeted: “The court has lifted the temporary stay of execution for #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life.”

“My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family. This is a tragic example of injustice in the system – in a few minutes Nate may die for a crime he did not commit.”

In another tweet, she said: “Nate will die for a crime another man confessed to and says Nate had nothing to do with.”

“My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family and all the advocates who worked tirelessly to save his life.”

The mother-of-four later tweeted: “RIP Nathaniel Woods”.

