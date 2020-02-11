"I would have to do IVF..."

Kim Kardashian reveals that she wants TWO more kids

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she really wants to have two more kids.

However, the Skims entrepreneur explained that just because she wants to do something, doesn’t mean she should.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that if she wanted to have more children, she would need to turn to IVF treatment.

Kim already has four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – with husband Kanye West.

The reality star cited her age and her ambitions to become a lawyer as reasons to keep her broad of children as it is.

She told Laura Wasser’s All’s Fair podcast that she has doubts about expanding her family further: “I just can’t do more because I really want to go to school and like, I really want to do all this stuff.”

“I do believe that it just, like… I mean I could to two more. But I just don’t think I should.”

“I would have to do IVF, I’m going to be 40. I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four is good.”

Kanye has previously expressed that he wants to have seven children with his wife.