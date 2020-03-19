Kim Kardashian reveals she’s missing her sisters as she stresses the importance of social distancing

The reality star and her close-knit family may not see each other for months

Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s missing her sisters, as she stressed the importance of social distancing.

The reality star may not see her family for weeks or even months, as COVID-19 continues to spread across the US.

Taking to to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a loving snap of her and her younger sister Khloé.

She captioned the post: “I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined.”

“It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s,” she wrote.

Kim is one of many celebrities who are taking the pandemic seriously, and begged others to do the same.

She wrote: “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

Kim received thousands of supportive comments, including a message from her beloved sister Khloé who commented: “I miss you!!!!!!!💔💔💔”

According to CNN, there has been over 8,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with Wednesday being the ‘worst day’ so far.

