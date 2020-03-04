Kim Kardashian responds to criticism of North West’s debut rap performance

"I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due..."

Kim Kardashian West has addressed claims that daughter North West “copied” her debut rap performance.

The star was called out for allegedly copying a viral Instagram star in a recent performance at Paris Fashion Week.

The six year old has performed on stage before at dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service concerts, but made her first solo rap performance at the Parisian event, where she rapped a remix of 5-year-old rapper ZaZa’s debut single.

The track North sang belonged viral 5-year-old social media and music star ZaZa.

Zaza’s parents, who mange her social media platforms of 1.6 million Instagram followers and 300k YouTube subscribers, posted to Instagram to comment on North’s performance of ZaZa’s music.

“In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make,” the post reads.

“We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult… creativity deserves RESPECT/homage! What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT…”

“PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey.”

“However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.” (sic)

Kim responded to the post in the comment section, writing: “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!”

“North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise.”

“I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”

In an Instagram post, Kim payed homage to ZaZa, crediting the five-year-old rap sensation for inspiring North.