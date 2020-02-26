Kim Kardashian PUNCHES Kourtney in new KUWTK clip

"Don't ever come at me like that."

In a new preview clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney can be seen getting into a physical altercation.

The siblings have quite a bit of tension between them throughout the video, before it culminates in a fight.

Kim can be seen lurching towards Kourtney with her fist pulled back in the dramatic video.

First, Kourtney throws an unidentified item at Kim while yelling “you’ve nothing to say?”

Kourtney then pushed Kim while Kim is sitting down. The KKW Beauty mogul then jumps up and approaches her sister, saying “Don’t ever come at me like that.”

Seconds later, she appears to hit Kourtney as Kourtney ducks down away from the blow.

In the clip, the entire family seems to have issues, as Khloe is left reeling after Kim invited Tristan to join them for dinner.

In another scene, Kourtney and Khloe snipe at one another after Khloe gives Kourtney her opinion on Kourtney’s business “that is not hers.”

Kendall also speaks out against her oldest sister, telling Khloe “she can’t just sit back and be like ‘alright, I was wrong.'”