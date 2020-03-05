Kim Kardashian makes emotional White House visit with prisoners she helped free

"I wanted to share with you their stories!”

Kim Kardashian has made another visit to The White House in Washington D.C.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star visited the political hub with a number of female former prisoners who were freed from their sentences thanks to Kim’s intervention.

Kim was showing her support for Donald Trump’s decision to release the women from their sentences, which range from drug charges to white collar crime.

Today seemed so surreal being with these three women who I advocated for!!! I was incarcerated with all them. I made a promise when I was granted clemency by @realDonaldTrump that I would never forget the ones who were left behind. #FIGHTINGFOROTHERS https://t.co/lDNHVxoeyk — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) March 4, 2020

Kim teamed up with Alice Marie Johnson, a prisoner who Kim helped to release in 2018, for the visit.

Kardashian wrote on Twitter on that Donald Trump “commuted the sentences of three really deserving women.”

“I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stories!”

Jessica Jackson, co-founder of the group #cut50, told The New York Post:

“She was helping with urging the women to tell their stories and making sure they were comfortable. She had supported their clemencies and signed on to a letter of support.”

“These are all three women that Alice (Marie Johnson) had done time with and knew from inside, and whose cases obviously had been vetted before they were given clemency,” she said.