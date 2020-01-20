Home Top Story Kim Kardashian just dropped the trailer for her upcoming DOCUMENTARY

Kim Kardashian just dropped the trailer for her upcoming DOCUMENTARY

"There are millions impacted by this broken justice system"

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Instagram

Kim Kardashian has dropped the trailer for her upcoming documentary.

The criminal justice reform advocate announced that she would be making a documentary about the American prison system back in July of 2019.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will follow Kim’s efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.”

In the film, Kim visits the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program – an education initiative that aims to help inmates become pillars of their community upon release.

The star revealed the trailer for the show in the early hours of Monday morning.

“There are a lot of people making bad choices after a life of trauma,” she says in the trailer.

“People deserve a second chance.”


“There are millions impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics.”

“I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform.”

The documentary will air on NBC Universal channel Oxegen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR