Kim Kardashian just dropped the trailer for her upcoming documentary

Kim Kardashian has dropped the trailer for her upcoming documentary.

The criminal justice reform advocate announced that she would be making a documentary about the American prison system back in July of 2019.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will follow Kim’s efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.”

The official trailer for my new documentary is here! Criminal justice reform is something that’s so important to me, and I can’t wait to share these stories with all of you. #KKWTheJusticeProject premieres Sunday, April 5 at 7/6c on @Oxygen pic.twitter.com/d5AvuvQE7a — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2020

In the film, Kim visits the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program – an education initiative that aims to help inmates become pillars of their community upon release.

“There are a lot of people making bad choices after a life of trauma,” she says in the trailer.

“People deserve a second chance.”

We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019



“There are millions impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics.”

“I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform.”

The documentary will air on NBC Universal channel Oxegen.