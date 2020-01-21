Kim Kardashian has ‘cut out’ friends for THIS reason

"I just had to cut out a lot of all the extra stuff"

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has had to cut friends out of her life in order to put family and her studies first.

The global influencer and law student explained that she no longer attends events or takes part in outings with friends thanks to her busy schedule.

Kim is now a mum of four, a business mogul, a TV star, wife to Kanye West and a law student.

“My schedule has really changed,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Us Weekly.

“Obviously, my kids and my husband are my life, so I just had to cut out a lot of all the extra stuff that I was doing and the friends [I had].”

The couple have four children – North aged six, Saint aged four, Chicago aged two, and Psalm who is eight months.

“I’m best friends with all my friends I’ve been friends with forever, but they understand,” she said.

“They know I just don’t go to all these events anymore, the movies. I don’t do that extra stuff, and that’s OK for me.”

Kim also explained that she has found her calling by working in the area of law. “I don’t see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them,” she said.

“I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I explained to them why I’m going and what I’m doing and they understand.”

“I love talking about it with everyone around me when there’s a case going on. I mean, even our group chats about different cases that go on, my conversations are different.”

“I’ve literally had to change my number, and just say, ‘I gotta focus for four years, all my friends, guys I’ll be back in four years. Let me just really focus.”