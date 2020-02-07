Kim Kardashian believes her son Psalm West is her father reincarnated

Kim Kardashian believes her son Psalm West is actually her father, Robert Kardashian, reincarnated.

The reality star’s dad was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later on September 30, 2003.

Speaking to E! News this week, Kim opened up about family life, and admitted that she believes her eight-month-old son has her late father’s spirit.

She said: “My son, Psalm, 8 months, is probably the happiest baby alive. He’s always smiling, always happy.”

“On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman—a blind medium—came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated.”

Kim explained that the medium had no idea she was even expecting a baby boy via surrogate at the time, and since then other things have happened that have made her believe the woman’s premonition.

The reality star revealed that a while ago, her baby nurse brought Psalm to a baby shower.

Kim said: “She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, ‘Is this your son?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’m just watching him.’ And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.’”

“Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated,” she said.

“So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.”

The mother-of-four also said Psalm is left-handed like her dad, and added, “So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!”