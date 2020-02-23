Khloe Kardashian opens up about co-parenting and her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about co-parenting her daughter True Thompson with her former partner Tristan Thompson.

The former couple’s relationship has been marred by scandal, as Tristan faced a number of cheating allegations, and was filmed looking cosy with two women days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

However, despite their past, Khloe says that her own parents split has made her determined to show a united front with Tristan.

Touching on her experiences of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s 1991 divorce, she told Laura Wasser’s podcast Divorce Sucks:

“I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent, that they were so seamless with it.”

“I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.”

“For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that.”

“So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”

“As a kid, I didn’t know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing.”

Revealing that she and Tristan are in a good place when it comes to co-parenting, she said:

“I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there,” she finished.