Khloé Kardashian throws shade at cheating ex Tristan Thompson in end of year post

Khloé Kardashian throws shade at cheating ex Tristan Thompson in end of...

Khloé Kardashian has rounded up her 2019 with an Instagram post that appears to throw shade at her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The couple split earlier this year after it emerged that the 28-year-old basketball player had locked lips with 22-year-old Jordyn Woods, Khloé’s sisters best friend.

Sharing a video including photos of the couple’s daughter, 1-year-old True, Khloé said she is happy to bid 2019 farewell.

“2019, I’m happily saying goodbye,” she began the candid post

“They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade!”

“It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame,” wrote 35-year-old Khloé.

“We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power.”

“So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back.”

“Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily.”

She encouraged fans to remind themselves how great life can be.

“Remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you’re still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we take with us, is so much greater than what we left behind.”

Khloé revealed she only plans to bring happy memories with her into the new year.

“I am choosing to only take with me the happiest of times! As I made this video of the past year; I can’t help but smile! True you are my entire heart! My happy place! My Forever and always! I love you,” she continued.

“I pray you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019.”

The Jordyn-Tristan kiss happened just 10 months after a previous scandal in which it was alleged Tristan had cheated on Khloé.