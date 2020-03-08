Khloe Kardashian calls out Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou in hilarious night out video

"Are you jealous that Khloe is my Stass tonight?"

Kylie and Kris Jenner and Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a rare group night out together.

The family let loose over dinner and drinks before heading to a drag show.

En route to the drag performance, Kylie and Khloe took a moment to joke about Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kylie and Stassie are known for their penchant for matching ensembles.

During their time at the restaurant Kylie jokingly mistook Khloe for Anastasia.

When Kylie called Khloe “Stassie,” she replied: “My name is Khloe – I’m your f*cking sister,” to which Kylie responded “okay, friend.”

Later, on the drive from the restaurant to the drag show, Khloe brought up the joke while Kylie filmed her, saying: “Stass, are you jealous right now?”

“Are you jealous that Khloe is my Stass tonight?” said Kylie, before Khloe continued:

“So Kylie and I are gonna wear the same outfits later and we’re gonna take a ton of photos.”

“Okay, now you’re going too far,” said Kylie, as Khloe insisted: “No, I’m not! You promised me!”

Stassie took the jokes well, responding to Kylie’s snaps with a picture of herself.