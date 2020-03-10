Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson fuel rumours they’re back together

Are they back on?

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are continuing to fuel rumours that they’re back together.

The reality star famously dumped the NBA player last February, after he hooked up with Jordyn Woods at a house party.

But in recent months, Tristan has been caught leaving several flirty comments on Khloé’s Instagram feed.

Just yesterday, Tristan commented on a photo of Khloé posing in a sexy swimsuit, using a string of suggestive emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 9, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

The news comes just days after Khloé cheekily reacted to a shirtless photo of Tristan, leading fans to believe she may have taken him back.

Last week, Kardashian superfan Myleeza Mingo reposted a photo of Tristan exercising while shirtless on Twitter.

Myleeza tagged Khloé, and wrote: “You know what…I understand now girl.”

Responding to her post, Khloé replied with a series of laughing emojis.

Khloé’s response raised a lot of eyebrows, as it’s pretty obvious Tristan has been trying to win her back for months.

And it looks like Tristan’s efforts have been working, as the reality star’s family have mended their relationship with NBA player.

In a teaser for the upcoming season of KUWTK, Kim can be seen telling Khloé she invited Tristan to dinner after bumping into him in NYC.