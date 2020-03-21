Californian residents have been told to stay at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson are ‘quarantining together’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are self-isolating together, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Us Weekly, the former couple decided to quarantine together with their one-year-old daughter True, after Californian residents were ordered to stay at home.

A source told the magazine: “Khloe, Tristan and True are quarantining together.”

“Being quarantined has made [Khloe] have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad.”

The news comes after Khloé recently responded to rumours she’s rekindled her romance with the NBA player.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a photo with her daughter True, alongside the caption, “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”

A follower then questioned whether Khloé’s post meant she’s back with her ex Tristan, who is True’s father.

Responding to their comment, Khloé simply wrote: “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Over the past few months, fans have questioned whether the pair have rekindled their romance – as Tristan has been caught leaving flirty comments on Khloé’s Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire, Khloé’s big sister Kim recently wished Tristan a happy birthday on her Instagram Story.

The reality star shared a photo of her cheering Tristan on at a basketball game, and wrote: “Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!”

Tristan then reposted Kim’s story, and wrote: “Thank you soo much Keeks! Turn up soon come 🍸🍷🥃.”

Khloé famously split from Tristan last February, after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The scandal came just one year after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.