Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s daughter reveals hopes to appear on Love Island

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden’s daughter Molly has revealed her hopes to appear on Love Island.
The 18-year-old wants to sign up for the popular ITV2 series next year, according to a comment posted on her Instagram feed.
Under a recent photo, Molly’s aunt Susan McFadden commented: “You look like you’ve had your lips done! you’ve been watching too much love island!”
And Molly simply replied: “Deffo applying for next year.”
Molly’s revelation comes after her mother Kerry admitted she would love her daughters to appear on Love Island, so they could “make a fortune”.
Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry said: “It wouldn’t bother me in the slightest if my Molly or Lilly wanted to give it a go.”
“I’d actively encourage it! Get on the telly, make a fortune and buy me a house please, girls!”
Kerry shares 18-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly-Sue with her ex-husband Brian McFadden.
The Atomic Kitten star also has daughters Heidi, 12, and Dylan-Jorge, five, and son Max, 11, from previous relationships.