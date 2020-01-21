Kendall Jenner spotted on a date with EX Ben Simmons

Ben and Kendall have been dating on and off since 2018

Kendall Jenner and her ex Ben Simmons have reportedly been spotted enjoying a date in New York City.

An eyewitness saw the former couple at Little Sister Lounge at the Moxy East Village over the weekend, according to Page Six.

The outing came after Ben’s basketball team the 76ers beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.

“They seemed together as a couple,” an eyewitness told Page Six.

They report that the pair arrived together and left together at 2AM.

They were hanging out with Canadian rapper Nav at the celebrity hot spot – frequented by the likes of Post Malone and Drake.

Kendall Jenner was seen with her beau Ben Simmons on Sunday afternoon. The two wore all black as they kept their heads down when leaving a building in New York City. This comes after his team played the Knicks on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/A1XZr1hMtG — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 21, 2020



The following morning, they were also seen getting brunch together at Bubby’s in Tribeca.

The former couple recently spent New Year’s Eve together. Kendall attended the sportsman’s NYE party on a rooftop in the city.

Ben and Kendall have been dating on and off since 2018, but have not announced a reconciliation since their last split.

In May, People reported that the pair were taking a break.

“They’re on a break,” a source said. “The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

During one of their splits, Kendall was spotted kissing Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid.

Kendall also attended one of Ben’s games in December.

A representative for Kendall Jenner has been contacted for comment.