Kendall rocked up to the pro sportsman's NYE party

Kendall Jenner reunites with her EX to celebrate the new year

Kendall Jenner has reportedly spent the new year festivities with her ex Ben Simmons.

Ben and Kendall have been dating on and off since 2018, but have not announced a reconciliation since their last split.

However, Kendall was spotted arriving at Ben’s new years eve party.

According to TMZ, Kendall and Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons spent New Year’s Eve in downtown Philadelphia.

Kendall reportedly joined him at his private party, which took place on a rooftop that the sportsman had rented out for the occasion.

Kendall showed up for the soiree at 11.30pm – just in time for the count down.

In May, People reported that the pair were taking a break.

“They’re on a break,” a source said. “The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

During one of their splits, Kendall was spotted kissing Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid.

Kendall also attended one of Ben’s games in December.

