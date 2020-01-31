Kendall Jenner opens up about Kourtney Kardashian leaving KUWTK

Kendall Jenner has opened up about recent reports that Kourtney Kardashian is leaving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show that made her family famous.

Kourtney revealed she was taking a step back from the show as she was not comfortable with the level of personal life details she was expected to share on the series.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kendall said that the family is understanding of their big sister’s decision.

“No, well, first of all, not necessarily” Kendall said of Kourtney’s departure during Thursday’s episode.

“I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable, and I think to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me, but for Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show so now it’s a bit more shift, I guess, for everyone to understand.”

“But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show.”

Hinting at what fans can expect to see from the show in the near future, Kendall said:

“Let’s just say it gets a little crazier before it gets any better, and there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.”