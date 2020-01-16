The sisters have previously faced claims of copyright infringement

Kendall and Kylie Jenner reportedly being sued over underwear designs

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are being sued after a lace-making company claimed that the sisters used their lace pattern in a selection of undergarments.

The Klauber Bros Inc claim the sisters used the company’s patented lace design in court documents obtained by TMZ.

The lace pattern was allegedly used in two garments, a thong sold by Kylie as merchandise and a slip dress sold as part of the sister’s joint fashion line.

The items in question have been sold on Kylie’s Shop and also at Nordstrom

Kylie Thong Panties allegedly uses one of Klauber’s lace patterns on its waistband, while the company claims that the slip dress uses another one of their patterns in a lace panel.

“Klauber is suing to get all of the profits the siblings ‘have netted off any designs using its lace,'” according to legal documents obtained by the website.

Kylie and Kendall have previously faced claims of copyright infringement.

The duo came under fire from the families of Notorious B.I.G. (whose real name was Christopher Wallace) and Tupac Shakur after they sold t-shirts using their likeness, allegedly without permission.

A representative for the sisters has been contacted for comment by Goss.ie.