“It all got a bit too much when she saw the pictures."

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife unfollows him after his night out with Oti Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher enjoyed a wild night out with his dance show co-stars over the weekend.

The actor was spotted bar hopping during the Strictly Live Tour.

Photographers spotted the actor enjoying his night out with former dance partner Oti Mabuse, as they stopped off at a hotel bar in the early hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Marsland (@eliza_marsland) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:26am PDT



Kelvin’s wife Eliza Marsfield has unfollowed the star on Instagram after the night out.

Eliza is currently at home taking care of the couple’s two children while Kelvin works on the Strictly tour.

Kelvin still follows his wife on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:27am PST

A source alleged to The Mirror that Eliza felt foolish after unfollowing her partner.

“She was not worried about anything going on between them it was the fact that she was at home doing all the motherly things and here he was out gallivanting.”

“It all got a bit too much when she saw the pictures. She has been at home looking after the kids while he has been away on tour having a good time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) on Oct 2, 2018 at 2:48am PDT

“She got upset and angry and unfollowed him. She feels a bit silly now but to be honest he shouldn’t have put her in that situation where she had all her friends ringing her yesterday morning asking if she was OK. She hated being put in that position and felt like a fool.”

“But he is home now and everything is fine. Kelvin could have been out with Johannes Radebe and fellow professional Graziano di Prima and her response would have been exactly the same.”

A representative for Kelvin has been contacted by Goss.ie