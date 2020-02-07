Kellan Lutz’s wife Brittany tragically loses baby six months into pregnancy

Kellan Lutz has revealed that his wife Brittany has tragically lost their baby – six months into her pregnancy.

Posting a black and white photo of Brittany cradling her bump, the Twilight star referred t his wife as “Wonder Woman”, and wrote: “It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions.”

“Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself,” he continued.

“In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore.”

I love you @brittanylynnlutz Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support!”

“Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently.

Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

In her own emotional post, Brittany wrote: “Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks.”

“I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much. 💔⁣”

She continued: “I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time.”

“I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs.”

“And to all of you who donate blood – I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. ⁣Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.”