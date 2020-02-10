Keelin Shanley’s husband speaks out for the first time since her tragic death

Keelin Shanley’s husband speaks out for the first time since her tragic...

Keelin Shanley’s husband Conor Ferguson has spoken out for the first time since the RTE broadcaster’s tragic death.

The 51-year-old passed away on Saturday February 8th, 9 years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mother to two children Ben and Lucy presented the Six One news alongside Catriona Perry since 2018 until the time of her death.

In an interview with Irish Daily Star, Conor opened up about her death and revealed that only days before her passing the family was told that she was near the end of her life.

“The approach to everyone else was just to get on with it so even like when they told us on Thursday that pretty much it was the end of the line, she accepted that.”

Up until then “Her approach to life was just ‘keep going’,” he revealed, but that they “didn’t realise how quickly ‘it’ was going to be. It was very peaceful in the end,” he said.

Speaking about regrets, Conor said he has none and is currently in a bubble of “love and support.”

“You just have to let that be enough, I suppose, and not get tied up too much in regrets. I’m sure that will come but at the moment you’re in a bubble of love and support.”

The couple tied the knot in 2000 after meeting age 14 on Grafton Street.