Katy Perry opens up about her friendship with Taylor Swift following their feud

Katy Perry has opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift after their long-standing feud.

The pair made up in 2019 after a number of incidents caused animosity between the two global pop icons.

Katy then appeared in Taylor’s music video for You Need To Calm Down, announcing their new-found friendship to the world.

Katy described her appearance in the video as “important” to Australia’s Stellar magazine.

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy,” Katy said.

“But we text a lot.”

“Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to,” she told the publication.

“We wanted to be an example of unity.”

“Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”