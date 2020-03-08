Katy Perry hints at the gender of her baby with fiancé Orlando Bloom

The star announced her pregnancy earlier this week

Katy Perry has hinted at the potential gender of her imminent arrival.

The star announced her pregnancy earlier this week. The Firework singer is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

While performing at the closing ceremony for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final, Katy hinted at what gender she “hopes” her baby is.

While singing her hit single Wide Awake, Katy paused for a minute to survey the crowd.

She slowly lifted her microphone to her mouth and announced to the crowd: “I hope it’s a girl!”

The star was wearing a baby pink ensemble as she performed which clearly showcased her blossoming baby bump.

The crowd cheered after Katy’s statement.

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016 and had an on-and-off relationship until 2018. They then got engaged in 2019.

Katy announced her pregnancy in a music video which dropped earlier this week.