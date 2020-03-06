Katy Perry confirms her pregnancy was not an ‘accident’

The singer is expecting her first baby with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has confirmed her pregnancy was not an “accident”.

The 35-year-old is expecting a baby with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and announced the news in her new music video for ‘Never Worn White’.

Katy and Orlando got engaged last year and are in the middle of planning their wedding, leading fans to believe her pregnancy was a surprise.

However, the singer has since revealed that she and Orlando had been planning to start a family.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, Katy said her pregnancy was definitely not an “accident”.

She said: “I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I’ve been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I’ve lived thus far, and I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this.”

“And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”