Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

We're so happy for her!

Katy Perry has announced that she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old released the music video for her new song ‘Never Worn White’ this morning, and during the last few seconds of the video – Katy showed off her growing baby bump.

After releasing the video, the singer went on Instagram Live and told fans her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

Katy is expecting a baby with British actor Orlando Bloom, who already shares son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple, who have been dating on-and-off since 2016, got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.