Katy Parry admits that fiancé Orlando Bloom makes her ‘face the things she doesn’t like about herself’

"I had to really go on a mental health journey"

Katy Perry is this month’s Vogue India cover star.

The Roar singer gave a candid interview with the publication, and opened up about her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy revealed that she looks up to Orlando as a spiritual leader, and described how they “pull the poison out” of one another.

“Orlando is like a sage,” she claimed to the fashion tome.

“When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable.”

Expressing that her relationship is like no other she has ever had, she explained that they are on a spiritual and emotional journey as a couple.

“I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando,” she said.

“It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

She detailed how she overcame some past issues with her mental health, as she struggled with depression in 2017 and 2018.

“In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey,” she said.

The couple are expected to marry in 2020.

