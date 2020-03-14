Katie Price ordered to pay ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 in damages

Katie Price has been ordered to pay her ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 in damages, for misusing private information about his sex life.

Mr Justice Warby made the ruling during a hearing at London’s High Court on Friday.

Last year, the former cage fighter sued his ex-wife – alleging breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract.

The mother-of-five was accused of showing footage of Alex on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side in January 2018.

Alex also claimed Katie made details about his private life public at Simon Cowell’s 50th birthday party about ten years ago.

He said Katie’s actions led to him being “denigrated in the street” and said it was “absolutely soul-destroying”.

Katie and Alex started dating back in 2009, and got married one year later in Las Vegas.

However, their marriage didn’t last long as their divorce was finalised on March 20, 2012.