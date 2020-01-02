Kathy Griffin marries longterm love in surprise ceremony

Kathy Griffin kicked off 2020 by marrying her longterm love Randy Bick in a surprise ceremony.

Announcing the news on social media, the comedian wrote: “Yes, we officially got married early this morning.”

“I’m going to post the whole 15 minute ceremony on my YouTube page tomorrow. We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us.”

“The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!”

Kathy then shared a short clip from their ceremony, which was officiated by actress and comedian Lily Tomlin, and wrote: “The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds.”

“LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear.”

Kathy also revealed she wore the same dress she wore on their “first formal date” back in September 2011.

“I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason. He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again,” she said.