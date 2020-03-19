Kathryn Thomas reveals she’s had a ‘very difficult week’ as she’s ‘had to temporarily let staff go’

Kathryn Thomas has revealed she’s had a “very difficult week”, as she was forced to let some of her staff go temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over 140,000 people have lost their jobs in Ireland since the coronavirus started spreading here, as many businesses have been forced to close over the past few days.

Kathryn runs her own fitness bootcamp called Pure Results, and the coronavirus pandemic has had a serious affect on her business.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kathryn said: “Morning guys hope you are well today. The sun is shining where I am and it is adding to the attempts at keeping the spirits up I think.”

Filming her daughter Ellie in the background, Kathryn continued: “I haven’t been on much here for two reasons – that little three-foot thing behind there, who I am adoring spending time with I have to say.”

“And other than that trying to sort out Pure Results because it’s been a very very difficult week… We have had to temporarily let staff go and none of our trainers are working.”

“So we are coming up with a plan for our clients and our trainers, and we are just working away on that at the minute.”

“But it is a very difficult time, there is no doubt about it, if you run your own business,” she admitted.

“And if you have lost your job, which so many people have, I mean I can’t imagine the worry and the stress and the anxiety that you are feeling whether you have family or not,” Kathryn continued.

“Like, what a s****y time, there’s no other way of putting it.”

“So what I’m saying to people online, I’m getting a lot of messages, is to try and manage your stress levels and educate yourself.

“There are initiatives being put in place by the government. And I just think it’s about educating yourself,” she added.