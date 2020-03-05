Kate Middleton’s outfits were a subtle nod to the Irish flag during official visit to Ireland

We love that she put so much thought into her wardrobe!

Kate Middleton’s outfits were a subtle nod to the Irish flag during...

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are on the final day of their official visit to the Republic of Ireland.

During their three-day trip, the Duchess of Cambridge has donned some stunning outfits, and green was the theme for most of her garments.

On Day 1, Kate looked incredible in a green dress by Alessandra Rich, which she paired with an evergreen coat by Catherine Walker.

Later that day, she changed into an ‘edgy’ green dress by The Vampire’s Wife.

For Day 2, Kate changed things up by re-wearing one of her favourite coats, an ivory double-breasted jacket from Reiss – which she paired with black H&M jeans, a polka dot shirt from Equipment, and black suede ankle boots by Russell & Bromley.

The next day, the Duke and Duchess travelled to Galway via helicopter, and Kate looked amazing in a green polka dot dress by British designer Suzannah.

Later in the day, Prince William and Kate visited a GAA club to learn about hurling and gaelic football, and the Duchess changed into an orange jumper for the training session.

Fans have since pointed out that Kate completed the Irish tri-colour flag by wearing green, white and orange during their trip to Ireland.

We love that she put so much thought into her wardrobe!