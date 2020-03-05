Kate Middleton reveals she wants to bring children to Ireland as she greets people in Galway

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans in the West of Ireland today

Kate Middleton reveals she wants to bring children to Ireland as she...

Kate Middleton has revealed that she wants to bring her children to Ireland, as she greeted people in Galway this afternoon.

After carrying out numerous engagements in Dublin, Kildare and Meath over the past two days, Prince William and Kate Middleton took a helicopter to Galway this morning.

First up, the Duke and Duchess attended a special event at Tribeton featuring a number of Galway 2020’s acts.

Opting to wear another green dress, Kate stunned in a green polka dot midi dress by British designer Suzannah Crabb.

The couple then visited Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre, where they met with local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and it’s people.

Before entering the pub, Prince William and Kate spent about 20 minutes greeting the huge crowd that had been waiting there since early this morning.

In a video shared by Zara King for Virgin Media News, Kate said she loved Ireland, and hoped to return with her and William’s children someday.

The #DuchessOfCambridge #KateMiddleton has told crowds in #Galway that she would love to return to Ireland “with the children next time” she says “the music and the vibe here is such fun” @VirginMediaNews #RoyalVisitIreland 🎥 VMnews make-up artist @ro_malone @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/2VRxMBpqiZ — Zara King (@ZaraKing) March 5, 2020

The Duke and Duchess share three children – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

After visiting the pub to listen to some traditional Irish music, Prince William and Kate will visit a local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club to learn more about traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic football.