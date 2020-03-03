The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their first night at the Guinness Storehouse

Kate Middleton changes into SECOND ‘edgy’ green dress on Dublin visit

Kate Middleton donned a second green dress – as she finished day one of the Royal Visit to Dublin alongside Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a emerald green dress with frilled edges from designer The Vampire’s Wife.

The dress retails at €1,828 and you can pre-order it right HERE.

Kate, 38, has been praised for the “edgy” choice, which followed an earlier all-green skirt and top combo from Alessandra Rich.

The Royals finished off their first day in Dublin at a privately hosted party by the British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett.

Goss.ie joined the Duke and Duchess on their Irish trip, which saw the duo visit President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as well as take a moment of silence at the Garden of Remembrance.