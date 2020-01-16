Kate Middleton addresses reports that she is planning a fourth baby

"She's obviously very proud of her children."

Kate Middleton has reportedly addressed speculation that she and Prince William are hoping to welcome a fourth child into their family this year.

During the couple’s royal visit to Bradford, England on Wednesday, Kate was asked whether she was planning on growing their family.

According to HELLO! she told the fan: “I don’t think William wants any more.”

Fan Josh Macpalce told the mag:

“I asked how her children were. Kate said Louis had started to tell her ‘Mummy, I’m balancing’ and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby.”

“She’s obviously very proud of her children.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge currently have three children, George aged six, Charlotte aged four and Louis who will be two in April of 2020.

Leading bookmakers have speculated that Meghan Markle is already pregnant, and that she and Prince Harry will make an announcement in the coming months.

The couple recently announced that they were taking a step back from their roles as primary members of the royal family.