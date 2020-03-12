Kate Beckinsale reveals another shocking story about Harvey Weinstein as she reacts to his prison sentence

The actress is relieved that Harvey is going to prison

Kate Beckinsale has revealed another shocking story about Harvey Weinstein, as she reacted to his prison sentence.

On Wednesday, the 67-year-old was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape last month.

Hours after his sentencing, Kate shared a photo of her and Harvey at the 2001 premiere of Serendipity.

The actress recalled how Harvey forced the cast to go ahead with the premiere in New York, just weeks after 9/11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 11, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT

Kate wrote: “These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001.”

“We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it.”

She continued: “The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter. I said ok.”

“I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said ‘No, you wait here.’ The minute the door closed he started screaming ‘you stupid f***ing C***, you C*** you ruined my premiere.’ I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake.”

Kate then realised Harvey was berating her for wearing a suit to the premiere.

“He said, ‘If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a f***ing lesbian you stupid f***ing c*** .’ The shock made me burst into tears.”

“I tried to say ‘Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.’ He said, ‘I don’t care – it’s my f***ing premiere and if I want p***y on the red carpet that’s what I get.’ Screaming. Livid.”

Kate wrote: “I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony. But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly.”

“Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry.”

“Having said that, the crimes that are not crimes,the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell (and I did tell), these too need to go.”

Kate added: “I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders,f orever. And Rose, brava ❤.”

On Wednesday following a landmark trial in New York City, Harvey was sentenced to 20 years in prison for forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

The disgraced film producer was also sentenced to a further three years in prison for the third degree rape of Jessica Mann in 2013.