Kardashian sisters show support for Irish hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ new range with Primark

The Dublin native has become friends with the famous family since he started working for them back in 2016

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have shown their support for Andrew Fitzsimons’ new haircare range with Primark.

The Irish hairstylist has made a name for himself in Hollywood in recent years, after landing the role of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal hairstylist in 2016.

Since then, the Ballinteer native has become a permanent part of the Kardashian/Jenner’s glam squad – and regularly does Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s hair, as well as Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner.

Over the years Andrew has grown close to the Kardashian sisters, particularly Khloe and Kourtney.

And the sisters clearly have a soft spot for him, as they’ve all endorsed his new haircare collection with Primark by sharing photos and videos of their press boxes on Instagram.

Kim, who can charge six figures for an Instagram endorsement, shared a photo of Andrew’s affordable haircare collection – which includes styling products, hair brushes, and accessories.

Kourtney shared a video of her press box, passing on her congratulations to Andrew.

Khloé also shared a video of her press box, and as she opened it she said, “Oh my gosh Andrew I’m so proud of you, this box is beautiful! Look at everything, it’s so cute!”

Andrew will launch his own affordable range of products with Primark (otherwise known as Penneys in Ireland) on February 24th.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Andrew wrote: “My biggest goal was to blow the doors off the hair industry and open it up to ALL women, ALL, hair types, ALL ages at a price EVERYONE can afford.. ”

“No more huge price tags for the haircare you deserve! No more outdated beauty standards! Just luxury inspired products, tools & accessories that were designed with REAL people in mind..”

“I put my heart and soul into every atom of this collection over the past year and I am so incredibly excited to share it with the world!”

“This for me is a celebration of almost 20 years of hard work and passion and I would love for all of you to celebrate with me!” he added.

The Primark x Andrew Fitzsimons collection will include a range of styling products and hair tools – and prices start from €2.50 to just €14.