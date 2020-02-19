Justin Bieber reveals why he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight

Justin Bieber has revealed why he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in a new episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The episode discusses Justin’s fondness for choreography, TikTok and his new song Yummy.

During the 15 minute video, James asks Justin why he challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight via social media in June 2019.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

“I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” he replied honestly.

“Then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.”

“I don’t think it would be much fun for you,” James joked.

“I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win.”

“If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week.”

Justin’s last Carpool Karaoke appearance was all the way back in 2015.