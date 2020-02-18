Justin Bieber opens up about ‘overwhelming emotional break down’

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has gone through a huge struggle in his life.

Discussing the dark period in the new episode of his docu-series Seasons, Justin said that he felt “overwhelmed” by his emotions.

Referring to images which were captured of him crying on a New York street in 2018, Justin opened up about breaking down.

Justin Bieber is real. He doesn’t have to pretend to be happy in front of the cameras. He can have bad days just like the rest of us. He is a human. pic.twitter.com/ChkIhvnyBz — niklas (@bieberscuba) February 17, 2020

“I’m just being a normal person and crying,” he shared in Monday’s new episode via People.

“When I’m in the media and I look at things on the Internet and people are like, ‘Justin’s upset, why is he upset?’ It’s like, they don’t give me permission to be upset.”

“I don’t have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears.”

He continued, explaining that while he was breaking down emotionally, he was not having a full mental breakdown:

“There’s so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know?”

“But they don’t have cameras capturing it. So people are like, ‘Is he okay, is he having a mental breakdown?’ And I’m just emotional…and that’s okay.”

Reflecting on that dark time, he said: “I remember just struggling. I remember feeling, like, emotionally, just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of, like, frustrated.”

“You know, there’s been a lot of things that have happened in my life and, um, I think this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed.”