Justin Bieber opens up about his struggle with ‘scary’ drug addiction

Justin Bieber has revealed his struggle with drug addiction.

In the new episode of his documentary series titled Seasons, Justin opened up about his drug dependance.

Justin admitted that he first began smoking marijuana at the age of 13, and that throughout his teenage years he grew to be “dependant” on the substance.

He said that he feels like cannabis was an entry point to trying other substances, which he tried to “escape” his reality.

“There was a time when I was sipping lean, popping pills, doing Molly, shrooms, everything,” he said – “lean” is the slang phrase for a combination of prescription-strength cough medicine mixed with fizzy drinks as well as hard candy sweets which are all added to the same cup.

“I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things.”

“But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things.”

Just made the choice to become sober after his drug taking reached a “scary” point.

He detailed how his entourage would come into his bedroom to check his pulse a various intervals because of the amount of drugs he was taking.

“My security would come into my room at night to check my pulse,” he recalled.

“People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary.”