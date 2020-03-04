Justin Bieber just pulled a major prank on David Beckham

"I had no idea that was about to happen."

Justin Bieber pulled a major prank on famous footballer David Beckham.

David appeared on The Ellen Show, where he was interviewed by host Ellen DeGeneres about his friendship with the Seasons star.

Mid-interview, Justin jumped out of a box situated beside David’s chair, frightening the footballer.

Ellen asked David how he and his children ended up at Justin’s house last Halloween.

“It was coming towards the end of our night trick or treating and the kids have had far too much candy, so on the way back, Romeo turned to me and said Justin is giving snow cones away,” he replied.

“They said, ‘Dad, can’t you just contact him? Come on, you’re who you are,’ so I DM’d him and he got back within seconds, saying ‘Yep, we’re doing it.'”

It turned out the family were “literally two minutes from the house so we went straight around there, turned up, and, you know, we all got snow cones.”

While expressing that his children are huge fans of Justin, the Yummy singer leapt out of the box beside David.

The pair hugged, before Justin said “sorry, they made me do it. I’ve gotta go,” and ran off stage.

David laughed: “I had no idea that was about to happen.”

Justin performed on the show that episode.