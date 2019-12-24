Justin Bieber announces HUGE PLANS for 2020 comeback

Justin Bieber has taken to YouTube to announce a whole host of upcoming projects.

First, up Justin teased his brand new single, titled Yummy. In the YouTube upload, the new track plays as background music to Justin’s voiceover.

Justin also announced a brand new album, which fans have known is coming for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:13am PST

“As humans, we are imperfect,” he said. “My past, my mistakes, all the things I have been through. I believe I am right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.

“I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I’m excited to perform on the tour.

“We all have different stories, I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

His plans for a 2020 come back don’t stop there. The singer is also embarking on a US tour with his new album.

Between July and September 2020 he will visit much of the US. He did not, however, announce any EU dates.

He also teased that he is making a docu-series in the YouTube super-trailer.

