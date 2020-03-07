Justin and Hailey Bieber overjoyed after finding beloved cat who went missing a month ago

Justin and Hailey Bieber have shared their delight, after their beloved cat Sushi was rescued almost a month after he went missing.

Posting photos of Sushi on Instagram, the Intentions singer wrote: “Almost a month ago, my pal Sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone :(.”

“yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away!”

“He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!” [sic]

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee has since revealed that she was the one who found Sushi, after he wandered into her yard on Thursday night.

She posted a photo of the cat on Instagram, and wrote: “Guess what walked into my back

yard last night? My best friend and I had no idea what it was or who’s it was.”

“The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful … I was thinking…..That is not an ordinary cat. THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LYNX!”

“He was starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills —-but he was happy and excited all at the same time.” she continued.

“Three (3) cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk later the painful Quills have been removed and we are cuddling on the couch- drowsy and milk drunk the purring baby was calmed so we took the collar off and called the number.”

“I Thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears —he was so happy, shocked and stunned..

…still I no idea who it was… I swaddled the cat in a blankey and sat on the couch petting him while it slept for the 40 Min it took to have the owner come to my house.”

She wrote: Falling in love with this creature the whole time wishing it had no collar so I could adopt him ….but in good Conscience I knowing first hand how it feels to be a pet parent panicked when their baby is compromised. And guess what…… It was THE SUSHI!”

“Lost for 3 weeks ….all alone. I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like —There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived.”

Sandra added: “So now I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat! Lesson to all… it you see some thing say some thing and if you see something do something!”