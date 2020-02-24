Jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault

He has been convicted in his New York case

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted in his New York sexual assault trial.

A jury of 12 men and women has found the former movie mogul guilty on two of the five potential criminal charges he was accused of.

The shamed producer has been convicted of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, based on the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley, and rape in the third degree, based on the testimony of actress Jessica Mann.

The verdict was announced on Monday after the jury of seven men and five women spent five days deliberating.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Last Friday the jury appeared deadlocked as they had not come to an unanimous decision.

While he has been conceited the jury also acquitted Mr. Weinstein of the two top charges against him, predatory sexual assault.