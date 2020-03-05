Julian Benson forced to miss another DWTS live show due to illness

Julian Benson will miss another Dancing With The Stars live show this weekend due to illness.

RTÉ have confirmed that the fan favourite judge won’t be taking part in the show for a third week in a row.

Once again, Julian will be replaced by the show’s creative director Darren Bennett.

An RTE spokesperson told the Irish Sun: “RTÉ can confirm that show judge Julian Benson is currently unwell and will miss Sunday night’s Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One.”

“During Julian’s absence, he will be replaced by guest judge and the show’s creative director Darren Bennett. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Julian has missed a number of live shows since the show first premiered in 2017, due to his ongoing battle with cystic fibrosis.

This weekend marks the show’s quarter final, and another celebrity will be voted off DWTS after the dreaded dance off.

The bottom two couples will have to take to the dance floor for a second time, and it’s the judges who will decide whether they stay or go.

Tune in to DWTS this Sunday night at 6:35pm on RTÉ One.