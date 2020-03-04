Joshua Ritchie reveals he still loves ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby

He explained that they split after realising they wanted different things from life

Joshua Ritchie has opened up about his split from Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

The couple split in November of 2019 after being together since February 2018.

Opening up on a new episode of Celebrities Go Dating, the star revealed that he still cares for Charlotte.

“It was fine for about maybe two, three months, then we moved in together, then we got back in this rut again,” he said of their relationship.

“I care for her, I still do have a lot of love for her and I respect her.”

He explained that the couple split after Charlotte and Joshua realised they wanted different things from life currently.

“The thing is, she wants to have a family, she wants children, which I understand. She wants to get married.”

“I don’t want to give her a chance and it happen again in six months time, call it quits and have wasted the girl’s time,” he said.

While the episode has just aired, the series was filmed towards the end of 2019, so Joshua may not currently have the same feelings for his ex.

Joshua is reportedly now dating Made in Chelsea star Olivia Bentley.