The 22-year-old has been accused of mocking the religion of Islam

Jordyn Woods responds to backlash for wearing an abaya

Jordyn Woods has responded to backlash on social media, after she was criticised for wearing an abaya during a trip to Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old wore the traditional garment when she visited Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque this week.

After sharing photos taken outside the Mosque, a commenter accused Jordyn of mocking the religion of Islam.

In response, Jordyn wrote: “I’m sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque you have to wear an abaya…”

“In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture,” she added.

The model-turned-actress also shared a video of her wearing an abaya, and wrote: “For those of you that don’t know in order to enter the mosque you must wear an abaya.”

“It was such an amazing experience getting to see the beauty of another culture.”