Jordyn Woods opens up about how she recovered from the Tristan Thompson scandal

Jordyn Woods has revealed that she struggled to get through 2019 after being involved in a number of scandals.

The model claims that she shared a kiss with the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child Tristan Thompson at a party, which led to Jordyn detaching herself from the family, despite famously being best friends with Kylie Jenner. The pair are no longer friends.

Speaking to ForbesWomen, Jordyn revealed that the drama made her asses her life and move forward.

“When everything happened to me, I had a reality check of what really matters in my life,” she admitted.

“I learned that if you can find peace within yourself, you don’t need validation from anything or anyone.”