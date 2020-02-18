Johnny Ward and Emily Barker reveal how their relationship began

"Even to think that she fancies me is still the best."

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker have opened up about their relationship.

The couple went public with their relationship in January of 2020. The pair were partnered up on the 2019 series of RTE’s Dancing With the Stars.

Johnny previously revealed that their relationship turned romantic when he and Emily reunited for the DWTS Live Tour.

Emily and Johnny have confirmed that they shared their first kiss at the very beginning of the tour.

Speaking on the Dancing With The Stars podcast with James Patrice Emily said:

“Our first kiss was the last night of the live tour of Dancing With The Stars but it was very late so it could have been the morning.”

“I definitely fancied Emily first,” Johnny added.

“Even to think that she fancies me is still the best.”

Johnny has repeatedly praised Emily for the support she gave him following the death of his father.

“She really looked after me and gave me a shoulder to cry on, and you don’t forget those things,” he told Keith Walsh on RTÉ 2fm.