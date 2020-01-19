Johnny Ward and Emily Barker CONFIRM romance

"We are now very happy together."

Actor Johnny Ward and dancer Emily Barker have confirmed their romance.

The new couple revealed that they have fallen for one another, and are looking forward to the future.

The pair met on the Dancing With The Stars dance floor, and attended the VIP Style Awards together last year. It has been speculated for a number of month that the duo were together.

“We formed a great friendship when coupled up for Dancing With the Stars last year, during what turned out to be an extremely tough time for Johnny with the death of his father as the series was coming to an end,” they said in a joint statement to The Sun.

“Towards the end of last year, things developed between us, and we are now very happy together.”

“We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Johnny has previously spoken about how much Emily helped and comforted him following the tragic loss of his father.

The actor’s father passed away on March 2nd 2019 after battling cancer.

Johnny said: “Emily became a counsellor to me during my dad’s last days, she didn’t have a choice.”

“And when the finals of Dancing with the Stars were over, I felt like I had run a marathon and run too much. Myself and Emily got asked to go to all these events together, like Julian Benson’s ball, and were hanging out together like dancers and their partners.”